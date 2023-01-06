Commentary: Resurgent Chinese travel would reset the country’s global image

TOKYO: In its pre-COVID prime, the total value of Chinese worldwide travel was roughly the size of Portugal’s gross domestic product, or just over a quarter of a trillion US dollars.

The number of Chinese who made trips outside the mainland in 2019 - about 155 million people - represented a population slightly larger than Russia’s.

In that same year, Chinese overseas spending on luxury goods was larger than the current US$90 billion market capitalisation of General Electric.

The resurrected form of this collective globetrotting titan, whether it comes back formidable or faltering, will be economically significant either way. More powerful, though, is its potential to reset certain views of China that have formed during the absence of its travelling avatars.

Since it became clear in December 2022 that China would jettison its restrictive pandemic policies more quickly than previously expected, markets have naturally been wrestling with the implications.