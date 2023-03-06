Commentary: As China’s politicians gather at 'two sessions', the ghosts of zero-COVID live on

SHANGHAI: China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s legislature, assembles in Beijing at roughly the same time every year. But this spring, the gathering is timed to perfection. It is the first major political event after the ending of COVID-19 restrictions in December 2022 and, as the subsequent wave of infections dies down, it comes at a moment of reopening.

It will nonetheless keep some of the spirit of zero-COVID alive. Journalists who attend its tightly scripted press conferences will need to briefly quarantine beforehand.

At an event that deals not in detail but above all in the symbolism of the Chinese Communist Party, the fight against the virus cannot be abandoned as abruptly as it was everywhere else.

It is perhaps unsurprising that COVID-19 measures should linger here, given how pandemic restrictions came to consume political decision-making in China.

They were the de facto monetary policy that, once lifted, acted as forceful stimulus. They were the humanitarian flourish, contrasted against western negligence.

In the regions, they became the key performance metrics for officials hoping to ascend to a position in the capital. Li Qiang, the official who oversaw a two-month lockdown in Shanghai, will now be promoted to the country’s second-most powerful seat.