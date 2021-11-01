Commentary: Why global climate cooperation can be hampered by tribalism

HONG KONG: Two global struggles – Cold War II and the fight against climate change – are colliding.

By agreeing to hold a virtual summit before the end of this year, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signaled that they want to prevent relations from deteriorating to the point that miscalculation could lead to armed conflict – a risk that recent tensions in the Taiwan Strait have highlighted.

But Biden and Xi must also ensure that their great-power competition does not hamper cooperation on the existential threat of climate change.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow represents a major opportunity for the United States and China to show their commitment to confronting that threat.

There is reason for hope. Since 2015, when COP21 delivered the Paris climate agreement, the dangers of global warming have become impossible to ignore, owing to five of the hottest years on record.

Moreover, both the US and China have set ambitious climate goals. Even the corporate sector seems to have woken up to the risks of inaction – and to the opportunities the green transition represents.

China alone may have to spend up to US$47 trillion to reach its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2060. That is a lot of investment that could be directed toward companies that deliver innovative solutions.

But, as the environmentalist Paul Gilding argued a decade ago, addressing climate change will require not only a large-scale mobilisation, on par with that seen during World War II, but also a dramatic shift in mindset.

We must replace our “addiction to growth” with an “ethic of sustainability.” Gilding quoted the economist Kenneth Boulding: “Anyone who believes exponential growth can go on forever in a finite world is either a madman or an economist.”