Commentary: China and the US are becoming firm frenemies

HONG KONG: One thing the COVID pandemic has brought us all are lengthy online meetings that seem to go on forever.

On Tuesday (Nov 16) Beijing time (Monday evening in Washington DC), the two most powerful men in the world experienced exactly what the rest of us have soldiered through for nearly two years.

President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping engaged in a 3.5-hour long, virtual direct conversation, their first (albeit digital) face-to-face discussion since Biden became president in January.

The meeting was the most definitive moment for framing the Sino-US relationship over the course of the coming administration.

With Xi having been all but confirmed as serving a third term at the sixth plenum last week, this means Biden and Xi will likely be dealing with each other for at least three more years.

But the main outcome of the meeting was a definition of how fraught the relationship is likely to be. There were a few signs of progress on collaboration. The primary aim on both sides appears to have not to lower current levels of competition, but simply prevent them from becoming overtly confrontational.