Commentary: What China’s foreign policy calculus looks like in an already chaotic 2026

ARLINGTON, Virginia: The policy challenges China faces in 2026 already run deep: from a stagnating economy, societal discontent and youth unemployment at home, to worsening ties with Japan, South China Sea tensions and a leader in Taiwan it considers a troublemaker – and to top it all off, of course, the sprawling nature of United States-China competition.

Add to that the US’ recent audacious capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and ambitious plans to control Venezuelan oil (of which China is the biggest buyer) and US President Donald Trump’s fixation of needing Greenland to counter China. From Beijing’s perspective, there are plenty of potential landmines primed to knock long-term plans off course.

But issues are never treated in isolation in Beijing. Politics, economics, society and foreign policy are interlinked and exert influence in mutually reinforcing ways.

Given the interactive nature of these issues, how will President Xi Jinping approach foreign policy in 2026 and beyond, considering significant domestic challenges? How does Beijing view the balance of power between China and the United States, and how might this perception impact US-China relations and regional security?