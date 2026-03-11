Commentary: The global narrative is shifting in favour of China – don’t misread it

HONG KONG: The world has been scrambling and fretting over the erratic ways in which the United States is redefining its global role. Amid growing uncertainty and chaos, there is intense speculation over one question: What kind of role China will choose to play on the world stage?

The shifting global narrative in favour of China is hard to miss.

Scouring international media, one cannot help but notice a growing chorus of reports and commentaries painting a picture of China “winning” the geopolitical game and the AI race in the great power competition with the US, among other things.

But understand this: The praise for China has more to do with Western frustration and anger over US President Donald Trump’s disruptive policies rather than any unalloyed admiration for Beijing’s model.

China is neither willing nor capable of filling the void left by the US. From a Chinese perspective, America’s further retreat from the international stage, particularly in the Eastern hemisphere, could bring more harm than benefits in the foreseeable future.