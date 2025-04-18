Commentary: The US-China trade war is a huge game of chicken - who will blink first?

LONDON: If the US-China trade war has become a big game of chicken, who will be the first one to blink?

As the dust settles on the latest round of tariff salvos between the world's two largest economies, one thing is clear for everyone else: This all-out economic confrontation will rapidly force countries to choose their economic allegiance.

Beijing's response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs has been swift and pointed. After several tit-for-tat retaliations – bringing US duties on Chinese goods to a staggering 145 per cent and Chinese tariffs on US imports to 125 per cent – China said it would ignore further hikes in a “numbers game” that “will become a joke".

Don’t count on China blinking first. Beijing sees no reason to mollify the US.

For President Xi Jinping, there was always only one politically viable response to Mr Trump's provocations: strength. Having already surprised domestic audiences with a forceful initial reciprocal tariff, any appearance of backing down would be politically untenable.

Yet Beijing's response suggests strategic patience rather than reckless escalation. Chinese leadership appears prepared to endure the economic confrontation, confident that mounting domestic pressure within the US will eventually force the Trump administration to the negotiating table on terms more favourable to China.

This patient approach aligns with traditional Chinese strategic thinking. By allowing economic gravity to do the work as American consumers and businesses absorb the inflationary shock, Beijing can project strength while exercising relative restraint.

The question is whether China can afford this strategy given its current economic challenges.