Commentary: Vietnam makes a model recovery from COVID-19

DURHAM, North Carolina: Vietnam’s policymakers can congratulate themselves on a stellar economic performance in 2022. The country will conclude the year as the best-performing economy in Asia, largely due to its ability to attract foreign investment relocating from China.

As other emerging markets seek to recover from the damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, many leaders are looking to emulate Vietnam’s model.

While it is tempting to attribute Vietnam’s success to a perfectly executed template, the true story is both more mundane and achievable — prior reform efforts positioned Vietnam to take advantage of a serendipitous turn in international politics.

Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction in 2022 was impressive. At least 11 Taiwanese companies in Apple’s supply chain have relocated to Vietnam and negotiations are under way for increased production of tablets and smartphones. Lego opened a US$1 billion plant in Binh Duong province that will include cutting-edge environmental standards to achieve carbon neutral emissions.

Existing foreign investors, such as Samsung and Intel, have deepened and expanded their operations. Total foreign direct investment (FDI) increased 15 per cent year-on-year, adding 1,570 new projects worth US$9.9 billion, while total export and import turnover grew 5.7 per cent to US$58.3 billion.

The International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank predicted that gross domestic product growth will hit 7 and 6.5 per cent in 2022 respectively.