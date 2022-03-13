Commentary: China should be troubled by these unprecedented US-led sanctions on Russia

LONDON: In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attention has focused on the West’s reaction. While the United States and the North Treaty Atlantic Organization (NATO) have ruled out sending troops, several countries have responded with an onslaught of unprecedented sanctions and arms deliveries.

The effect has been twofold: To bolster Ukrainian resistance and weaken Russia’s economy.

Now, with US President Joe Biden announcing a ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday (Mar 9), the heart of Russia’s commodity-fuelled economy is being targeted.

Moscow’s reaction has been unsurprisingly strident: Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier called the sanctions “akin to an act of war”.

But the response by the US and its allies is having an effect not just on thinking in Moscow, but also in Beijing, which will have longer-term consequences for stability in East Asia.

The war in Ukraine has laid out just how far the West is willing to go militarily and economically against an aggressor in a conflict. And it’s a forerunner of what could occur in a Taiwan contingency.

Both Beijing and Taipei are watching the US response carefully. And there are warnings for both.

SWIFT AND UNPRECEDENTED SCALE OF ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

In general, the war in Ukraine has caught China in an awkward diplomatic position.