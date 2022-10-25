Commentary: Xi cements power at Chinese Communist Party congress, but is still exposed on the economy

MELBOURNE: Xi Jinping’s clean sweep in elevating trusted allies to the commanding heights of the Chinese Communist Party is a political outcome that has implications beyond China’s borders.

Xi sits virtually unchallenged, for the time being, at the apex of a political organisation that oversees a country with the world’s second-largest economy, a rapidly modernising military and, perhaps most importantly, global ambitions to match its growing economic and military strength.

In a ritual that would not have been out of place in a traditional Peking opera, the 69-year-old Xi led his new team of seven members of the ruling Politburo Standing Committee onto the stage in front of the world’s media.

All of those who are to serve on China’s ruling body are Xi loyalists. All six have worked with him over many years.

Most significant is Li Qiang, the Shanghai party secretary. He will replace Premier Li Keqiang, who is being bundled into retirement.

The new Standing Committee reflects the further ascendancy of a harder line Xi faction in the Chinese leadership and a setback for the party’s liberalising wing.

This is a seminal moment in China political history with unpredictable consequences.