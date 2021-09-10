Commentary: Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ looks more like populism rather than socialism

SINGAPORE: Not often is Hu Xijin the moderate in the room. The editor of the Global Times is known for his fiery comments on China’s affairs and his left-leaning tendencies.

Recently, however, he was outflanked by Li Guangman, a relatively unknown retired editor, whose viral blog post cheered the Chinese government’s recent clampdowns on everything from Internet companies, tax dodgers, online gaming, tutoring and even insufficiently masculine stars.

Li hailed this as the dawn of a new Cultural Revolution.

The post, titled Everyone Can Feel A Profound Change is Under Way, and reposted on the People’s Daily Online and the Global Times Website, states: ”All these tell us critical changes are taking place in China and these changes are economic, financial, cultural and political.”

“In other words, this is a significant revolution, a return from the capitalist camp to the people’s camp, a pivot from the capital-focused centre to the people-focused centre.”

But Hu countered that there was no such thing brewing and that a cultural revolution was the last thing China needed.

He wrote on his blog: “I hope everyone believes that China's reform and opening-up line will not change … and the major policies since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be adhered to. No one should believe any extreme interpretation of national regulatory measures.”

(The 18th National Party Congress appointed the current generation of leaders including general-secretary Xi Jinping.)