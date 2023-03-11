Commentary: Will new Chinese premier Li Qiang be a yes-man or a Xi Jinping whisperer?

WELLINGTON: As widely expected, Li Qiang - freshly promoted to number two in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy in October 2022 - was named premier by the 14th National People’s Congress on Saturday (Mar 11).

Li Qiang will be in charge of the State Council, China’s Cabinet, for the next five years. A confidant of President Xi Jinping, Li Qiang was the Shanghai party secretary who oversaw the painful two-month zero-COVID lockdown in 2022.

Li Qiang’s ascension is a sign of Xi’s consolidation of power with loyalists, given Li Qiang’s lack of central government experience. Except for founding premier Zhou Enlai, Li Qiang is the only premier in the history of the People’s Republic of China since 1949 who has not been a vice premier previously.

As the man responsible for steering the world’s second-largest economy in a fast-changing international and domestic environment, the question for many is this: Will Li Qiang be a yes-man or could he be a Xi Jinping whisperer?

XI JINPING’S TRUSTED RIGHT-HAND MAN

Li Qiang’s meteoric rise after Xi became general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 points not just to political loyalty but also his personal connection to Xi - a relationship that runs decades deep.

Li Qiang became a key member of Xi’s inner circle, part of the “Zhejiang Gang”, after serving as his chief of staff from 2004 to 2007.