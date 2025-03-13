Commentary: China wants the private sector to drive growth again, but trust can’t be rebuilt overnight

HONG KONG: At the start of 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping convened senior officials in Beijing for a workshop to discuss and prepare for "black swan" and "grey rhino" events amid a slowing economy and rising international uncertainties.

This meeting followed then US President Donald Trump's initiation of a trade war against China in July 2018, which sent bilateral ties into a downward spiral.

Mr Xi urged officials to remain vigilant and address "major risks" across various fields, including politics, ideology, economy, society, technology and the external environment.

A black swan refers to an unpredictable market event with extreme financial consequences, while a grey rhino is a highly probable and impactful threat that is often ignored.

Since then, China’s leadership has taken decisive steps to tackle perceived grey rhinos, such as ballooning local government debts, struggling city and community banks, and the "irrational and barbaric growth of capital" in the private sector, particularly targeting big tech firms like Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post.

However, Beijing's harsh campaign against the private sector has inadvertently unleashed another grey rhino: A lack of confidence among private entrepreneurs.