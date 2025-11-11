Commentary: How Xi Jinping withholds promotions and power says a lot about China’s new political order

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: China wrapped a key political meeting just a week before President Xi Jinping’s Oct 30 bilateral with United States President Donald Trump and other key APEC engagements in South Korea. Considering how successful the APEC summit was for him, Mr Xi clearly arrived from a position of strength.

But the most significant thing to happen at China’s Communist Party's Fourth Plenum in October is what didn’t happen.

After a year of surprising disciplinary purges, there was an expectation that Mr Xi would restore a sense of order. While the plenum did fill vacancies on the Central Committee by promoting alternate members, the party leadership made a deliberate choice not to fill a crucial seat in the once 24-member Politburo.

This calculated absence was not an oversight. Rather, it reflects the defining feature of a new political logic under Mr Xi.