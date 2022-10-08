Commentary: Could this be the end of China’s unbridled growth?

WELLINGTON: China seems to have lost its growth momentum over the last decade, after a blistering run in the past four decades.

Analysts expect China to miss this year’s 5.5 per cent economic growth target. The Politburo omitted mention of it at a high-level July meeting, even though economic success is a key factor of the Chinese Communist Party’s longevity.

Could this be the end of China’s unbridled growth? And with the 20th National Party Congress coming up on Oct 16, what would be the economic outlook of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s unprecedented third term?

The world’s second-largest economy has been widely expected to overtake the United States within the decade. But slowing growth has led some to reconsider when China will do so – if at all.

Hyper growth used to be the economic normal, with gross domestic product growing by at least 7.8 per cent in the decade under Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor.

Growth has steadily declined since, amid geopolitical tensions and a United States-China trade war. In 2020, a tough year for many countries struggling with the pandemic, China's growth was 2.3 per cent, its worst performance since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976.

CAUGHT BETWEEN OMICRON AND ZERO-COVID LOYALTY

Zero-COVID has taken a heavy toll because it has been turned into a test of political loyalty.