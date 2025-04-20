Commentary: Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam is not all about Donald Trump

SINGAPORE: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam from Apr 14 to Apr 15 came just days after US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement of sweeping global tariffs, amid Washington’s looming 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods and escalating China-US geoeconomic confrontation. Caught squarely in the crossfire, Vietnam faces mounting pressure from both sides: Xi has cautioned Hanoi against appeasing Washington, while Trump swiftly framed Xi’s visit as an attempt to “screw” the US.

Yet, for all the shadows cast by Trump’s tariffs, the true significance of Xi’s visit lies in the deeper political and economic currents that can potentially reshape the future of Vietnam-China relations.

For China, Xi’s trip to Vietnam – as part of a bigger Southeast Asia tour – came on the heels of its Central Conference on Work Relating to Neighbouring Countries that took place between Apr 8 and Apr 9. The conference underscored the strategic imperative of China’s neighbourhood diplomacy as it enters “a critical phase of deep linkage between regional landscape and… world changes”, hence China’s need to “view neighbouring regions through a global perspective”.