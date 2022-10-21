Commentary: Hard to back down from zero-COVID, even if Xi Jinping wanted to

SEOUL: Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his speech to the 20th Communist Party Congress on Sunday (Oct 16), called his signature zero-COVID policy “an all-out people’s war” that has protected people “to the greatest extent possible”.

There is little sign he will back down from the policy that has mandated lengthy, citywide lockdowns and exhausting constant PCR testing that have proven extremely disruptive. These have exacted a toll on the Chinese economy and on the Chinese people.

There was a rare show of protest in Beijing in the days before the congress, with banners hung from an overpass, one reading “We don’t want COVID-19 tests, we want to eat; we don’t want lockdowns, we want to be free”.

COVID-19 POLICY OUTLIER

But China’s so-called shift from zero-COVID to “dynamic” zero-COVID seems like little consolation when millions are still under some form of lockdown, especially after an increase in cases after the recent national Golden Week holiday.

Outside of China, draconian approaches to fighting COVID-19 have faded away. Governments have faced tremendous political pressure for a return to normalcy. A few countries retain specific measures, such as South Korea which has kept its indoor masking requirements long after most countries have given it up.