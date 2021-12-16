Commentary: Why China will uphold its zero-COVID policy for a long time to come

SINGAPORE: Amid the worldwide panic over the spread of Omicron, China is feeling vindicated for sticking to its zero-COVID-19 strategy. All it needs to do at the moment is stay the course.

With expanding vaccination coverage and loosening social and travel restrictions, the world had thought that it was on track for a post-pandemic recovery. But the recent Omicron variant outbreak shows we are far from being out of the woods.

Omicron, designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, has now circulated globally since it was first discovered in South Africa, appearing to be more contagious than previous variants of COVID-19.

In response to the many unknowns of Omicron, most countries have slammed their borders shut for specific southern African nations, while a few others, such as Israel and Japan, opted to completely ban foreign arrivals.

CHINA IS FEELING VINDICATED

Indeed, Chinese media has seized the latest development to justify the country's zero-tolerance policy, claiming that the nation is an “impregnable fortress” against the virus

To be sure, China was not the only country that pursued this zero-COVID policy.

Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, were once determined to stamp out the existence of the virus within their communities.

Yet, they all fell like dominoes, as they abandoned this strategy in favour of “living with the virus” as recent as two months ago. With masks, vaccines and safe-distancing, caseloads could be bearable for hospitals.