Commentary: Trapped in its zero-COVID policy, a new homegrown vaccine offers China a way out

LONDON: As it develops a new vaccine, the possibility is rising that China may abandon its long-held zero-COVID policy.

Even as other zero-COVID stalwarts such as Singapore, Australia and New Zealand have abandoned the strategy in the face of waves of the virus, particularly variants with a high transmissibility such as Omicron, Beijing has remained resolute in its policy.

But continued success in developing a domestic mRNA vaccine, the same technology used by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, is changing the calculus in Beijing.

The results of the first stage of clinical trials using Walvax’s ARCoV were released this week, with an immune response in up to 95 per cent of recipients.

The development of such a vaccine, combined with the completion of the Winter Olympics in February, would provide an opportunity for Beijing to loosen restrictions and at least implicitly end its strategy, giving the country a much-needed economic boost ahead of the National Party Congress later in the year.

The new vaccine could also deliver sizeable diplomatic benefits as well.

But reversing its strategy may be politically challenging. The Communist Party of China (CPC) has put considerable store in its ability to keep the population safe during the pandemic, often suggesting the data on deaths and cases reinforces a favourable comparison of its one-party political system to the more chaotic democracies of the West.

If a shift from zero-COVID leads to spikes in deaths, that argument will be undermined.

ZERO-COVID STRATEGY SUCCESS?

Beijing has long touted the success of its zero-COVID policy. In comparison to much of the rest of the world, China has tried to ensure that the various strains of the virus have been unable to gain a foothold in the country, leading to draconian lockdowns.

The results of this stringent policy are clear in the data. The only country with a population similar to China’s – India – has experienced nearly 40 million cases and 500,000 deaths during this pandemic.