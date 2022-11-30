Commentary: As zero-COVID protests in China fade, anger lingers

LONDON: By Tuesday morning, the protests had subsided. A remarkable few days of open dissent in China seemed to be ending not with a bang but a whimper.

While sporadic protests continued in some locations, like Hangzhou, most areas that saw significant protests over the weekend were silenced by a greater police presence by Tuesday.

But the quietude that settled into Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan and other cities belies a tension that is of great concern to Beijing.

PROTESTS ON A LARGER SCALE

The protests that occurred were noteworthy for several reasons.

First, they involved open calls for governmental and political change. While localised protests against zero-COVID policies have occurred recently, particularly during the bungled Shanghai lockdown earlier in 2022, this was the first time in recent history that large-scale demonstrations involved calls not just for a change in COVID-19 policies but in governance.