Commentary: Here’s the best climate news you missed this year

THE SUN ALSO RISES

The past year has been a brutal one for the Chinese companies that dominate the solar industry. A rush to build new production lines has sent capacity well ahead of current demand, forcing down prices and driving almost every player deep into the red.

The six companies that dominate the sector will lose about 15 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion) this year, based on the median of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Things look a lot better in 2025, however: Bruised by the experience of 2024, big players are cutting capital spending while small- and medium-sized manufacturers are going out of business, tightening the market.

A notoriously cyclical industry appears to be nearing another turning point: Bloomberg Intelligence reckons revenues will rise 25 per cent in 2025, and analysts expect the big six’s net income to hit 11 billion yuan over the full year.

EUROPE SHIFTS GEARS

Sales of electric cars in Europe have been dismal this year, with third-quarter volumes down 9 per cent from 12 months earlier. That’s led to fears that the region could follow the US in watching its transition to electric vehicles stall, leaving it far behind China, where half of new car sales now come with a plug.

Don’t be so sure about that: From 2025, fleet sales in the European Union must be on average 15 per cent more efficient than they were in 2021, a target that manufacturers are aiming to hit by whetting consumers’ appetites with a range of exciting new battery models.