Commentary: We’re drowning in a fast fashion ocean of clothes

SINGAPORE: The secondhand fashion space has seen a meteoric rise, with the market expected to grow more than 10 times faster than traditional retail by 2025.

The world has seen the growth of secondhand platforms. Thredup and Depop achieved valuations in 2021 of US$1.3 billion and US$1.6 billion respectively.

Changing consumer behaviours, environmental concerns and the increased sophistication coupled with the digitalisation of secondhand trade have turbocharged this trend.

Despite seemingly global widespread acceptance of buying and selling secondhand clothing, adoption within Singapore has been slower, with a traditional preference for brand new and a pursuit of fads.

Barely five years ago, a YouGov survey found one in three Singaporeans throw away clothing after wearing it just once.

But as environmental consciousness rises, could such trends change – for good?