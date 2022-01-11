Commentary: Singapore uses digital vouchers so why are people still resistant to e-hongbaos?

SINGAPORE: With the Chinese New Year just around the corner, we recently overheard people engaged in a spirited discussion at a neighbourhood coffee shop about needing to make online reservations for new notes before queuing up to collect them at the bank.

They were agonising over the hassle just to dole out hongbaos (red packets) over the festive season.

This ritual of packet gifting is not unique to the Chinese. During Hari Raya Puasa (Eid al-Fitr) observed by Muslims, green packets containing gifts of cash are handed out. Deepavali also sees purple packets exchanging Hindu hands.

One feature common to all is a distinctive cultural preference for crisp new notes, fresh from the bank, including the fragrance that comes with it.

It is captivating that this tradition of giving physical new notes has somehow withstood the test of time and modern technology.

Convincing the coffeeshop folks to reuse notes or even gift “e-hongbaos” is probably an impossible task. What’s even more surprising that these were not older Singaporeans but young-looking people in their 30s who are probably tech-savvy. Why this hesitation?