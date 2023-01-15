Commentary: Don’t make your friends hopping mad with Chinese New Year e-greetings

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year is just around the corner. This is the time you might start sending out “Gong Xi Fa Cai” and “happiness, health and wealth” canned e-greetings to friends and clients, which this year is bound to come along with a hopping rabbit or two.

Don’t do it. Stop.

Before you hit the send button, think if your gesture will make your recipients feel appreciated or aggravated.

A couple of days after we entered 2023, I overheard a conversation at my favourite cafe, where a well-dressed executive was complaining about “wasting his time” having to respond to 423 spammy New Year greetings he received over WhatsApp.

“Folks whom I do not remember were sending me canned messages from 11pm all the way to 3am on New Year’s Day, keeping me awake all night with the incessant beeping,” he complained loudly. “Worst of all, I now feel obligated to respond to them via a similarly insincere e-greeting … Every single one of them!”

Did your mobile phone and inbox go crazy over the festive season? Or were you guilty of spamming your entire contact list with e-greetings? How can festive greetings be done better?