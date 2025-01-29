Commentary: 'Are you dating anyone?' – what to tell your relatives this Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: “Got boyfriend already or not?”

“Huh, still don’t have girlfriend ah? How come leh.”

“You’re not young anymore, you know.”

“Come, auntie help you find.”

Chinese New Year is upon us - the period where many of us who are unattached dread the prospect of fending off nosy relatives, whose questions about our love lives (or lack thereof) sometimes fringe on intrusive.

As a junior doctor working in the public health system, some of my fellow single colleagues would rather volunteer to be on call for hospital duty over the Chinese New Year holidays, than sit through endless visitations where they’re grilled by relatives about their singlehood.

WHY DO THEIR QUESTIONS MAKE US UNCOMFORTABLE?

As modernised as Singapore is, finding a romantic partner here is still a communal affair in many ways.

For many young adults, our friends and families often want to meet and approve of who we’re seeing. Meeting the parents is widely considered a milestone that “establishes” the relationship.

And when we’re single, our relatives take it upon themselves to help us scout for our match made in heaven, the heat intensifying as the clock ticks down.

A 26-year-old friend of mine has never had a boyfriend - a fact that inspires concern from many of her relatives. “Finding a good husband is key to a successful and happy future,” one of her aunts told her, urging her to find a man soon.

Human beings are social creatures by nature; we long for companionship. The Singapore Perspectives 2024 survey found that among Singaporeans aged 21 to 34, even though 74 per cent of women and 64 per cent of men feel that it’s not necessary to get married, 60 per cent of women and 77 per cent of men still foresee marriage in their future.

In discussing these results, the Institute of Policy Studies’ Kalpana Vignehsa suggested that while marriage is no longer central to identity for Singaporean youths, it continues to be desirable.