Commentary: I spent S$6 to fix my sofa instead of throwing it away

WHY BOTHER FIXING IF REPLACING IS CHEAPER?

I was brought up to believe that if something was cheaper to replace, why bother repairing it?

Replacing something that’s broken or isn’t working properly is easy - make the payment and (almost) instant gratification. If the item is a big-ticket purchase, for example, furniture or electronics, it even comes with a warranty and is likely to work better than the original.

However, of late, I’ve come to realise that the difference is the cost of sustainability. We can’t afford this unknown whereby our next generations are forced to “pay” for our actions.

An engineer by discipline, I have spent a little more than three decades installing and fixing stuff both professionally and as a hobbyist.

A large portion of my sustainability journey was spent changing my mindset about how things are supposed to be sustainable. Many times, I have come across contradicting information, vague or incomplete information and even misinformation about how to go about greening our practices. I am as guilty as any of many unsustainable practices and am probably still doing many things wrong.

My point is not to be too concerned about what you are doing wrong, but rather to be more aware of the practices you are able to change easily. Make it your goal to achieve them until those practices become habits and eventually, your second nature.