Commentary: Why I break with tradition and wear secondhand outfits for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: My family used to detest my insistence on wearing secondhand clothes for the Chinese New Year.

My mother would ask, “Why don’t you wear new clothes?” My grandmother would chime in, in dialect, “Who knows where these came from?” Their voices would be laced with disapproval but mostly disappointment.

The first time I defied the longstanding – and as I learned, unspoken until you break it – tradition of wearing new clothes for Chinese New Year was in 2019. That year, I had thrifted a dress from the local thrift shop New2U, described, quite aptly, on Google Maps as an “unpretentious boutique”.

The dress was a soft cotton blend, white and strapless, lined with pink satin across the top and bottom. It had a watercolour print of a pink flower, repeated several times all over the dress, with spots of green for the leaves and abstract, gentle black lines.Truth to be told, it didn’t fit me perfectly, but I liked it very much.