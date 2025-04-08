Commentary: How financial influencers can make or break investment platforms like Chocolate Finance

INFLUENCER POWER IS A DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD

Influencers play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping public perception of financial products and services. They can drive user adoption of new platforms or trigger mass withdrawals based on their endorsements or criticisms.

In the case of Chocolate Finance, influencers initially contributed to its rapid growth by touting its initial high-yield offering of 4.5 per cent per annum on the first S$20,000 (US$14,850) invested. Their posts helped establish trust in the platform, attracting thousands of users eager for returns that seemed superior to traditional savings accounts.

However, the very same influence that fuelled Chocolate Finance’s rise contributed to its upheaval. When prominent figures began withdrawing funds and expressing concerns over the platform’s liquidity, a ripple effect ensued. Their followers, many of whom lack deep financial expertise, interpreted these actions as a signal that their money was at risk.

Consequently, the influx of withdrawal requests overwhelmed the platform’s ability to process them instantly, reinforcing fears that Chocolate Finance was facing insolvency.

This scenario is not unique. A striking example is Argentine President Javier Milei, who has openly embraced Bitcoin and criticised traditional financial institutions. Recently, he promoted the $Libra memecoin, which surged to a US$4.4 billion market capitalisation before crashing by over 95 per cent.

Insiders reportedly pocketed US$87 million before the collapse, leaving around 40,000 investors with significant losses. As the market tanked, Milei deleted his promotional tweet and distanced himself from the project, claiming he was unaware of its specifics before endorsing it.