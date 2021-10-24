Commentary: Choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccination while pregnant is a high-risk gamble

ATLANTA, Georgia: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an urgent health advisory last month for those currently pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding.

The statement reiterated the importance of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death resulting from COVID-19. It also highlighted the wide gap in vaccination rates with pregnant people who are less than half as likely to have been vaccinated than a member of the general public.

The reason for the agency’s urgency is clear: Pregnancy is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death from COVID-19 - both for the mother and the child.

Detailed research into pregnancy during the pandemic has shown that mothers who contract COVID-19 are five times more likely to be admitted to an ICU and 22 times more likely to die than their noninfected counterparts.

The same study found that mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are twice as likely to require ICU care for their newborns, or to lose their children shortly after birth.

As a father of two, with a third expected in December, I understand the intense stress that health decisions can bring on during pregnancy.

In dealing with our own high-risk pregnancy, my wife – who is a health care worker – was recently given the go-ahead to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech booster following its recent approval by the CDC and the United States Food and Drug Administration.