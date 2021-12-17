Commentary: All I want this Christmas is an end to eco-friendly gifts

SINGAPORE: Shopping for Christmas gifts? Please take my advice: Do not buy reusable straws. Or anything reusable, really.

My kitchen cabinets are spilling over with sustainable stuff: Glass tupperware, beeswax wraps, grocery bags and more.

Of metal straws, I have a silver one, a chrome blue one, a multicoloured one, and a golden one with a crook on top so it looks like a bendy straw – but because it can't actually bend, it always catches on my drawer whenever someone opens it.

To add to the clutter, each straw comes with a thin brush that can be slipped in to clean the inside. They resemble tiny toilet brushes but serve no other purpose.

I never use these reusable straws or their respective brushes. If I were artistically inclined, I would create a sculpture out of this junk and title it, The Last Straw. Or, Carbon Sucks.

It would be the centrepiece of my protest against cutlery-related virtue signalling.

GOOD INTENTIONS BEHIND TOTALLY IMPRACTICAL GIFTS

Friends and family might think these bits and bobs make great stocking stuffers. A little token to say they’re thinking of us this holiday season, complete with an Earth-friendly bent. Especially if they know you care to do little things like recycle or eat less meat.