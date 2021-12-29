Commentary: You're feeling 'blah' after Christmas. It's normal

DUBLIN, Ireland: The holiday season is usually a joyous occasion, but many people feel "blah" soon after the celebrations. What is it about Christmas that makes people feel this way?

Psychologists describe the blah feeling as "low mood" or "languishing". Low mood is often temporary and can't be attributed to any specific cause.

Languishing is a longer-lasting state of low mood, emptiness and aimlessness that can stay with people for weeks or months. If not addressed, it can lead to depression.

One reason people feel this way relates to goals. Setting goals and striving towards them is a basic human need. Aiming to reach a goal keeps people motivated, excited and happy.

More importantly, having goals and seeing progress towards them can enhance positive emotions, such as excitement, enthusiasm or pride, which is why preparing for Christmas can be so exhilarating.

THE PROBLEM WITH GOALS

Organising gatherings, decorating your home, planning dinner - all these activities aim towards fulfilling the goal of having a good Christmas. The problem with goals is that when they are achieved, they leave people feeling flat.

The best way to fix this is by creating another goal. Coming up with an exciting goal for January or the new year may become a motivating force to boost your wellbeing.

But setting goals is not enough to shake off the negative feeling. You need to look after your body too.