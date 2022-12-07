Commentary: Why are Singaporeans so obsessed with the Orchard Road Christmas light-up?

SINGAPORE: 'Tis the season to be jolly and in sunny Singapore, one of the merriest and brightest destinations is undoubtedly along Orchard Road during the annual Christmas light-up. It is especially so this year with the festivities back with a bang after two years of subdued celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In keeping with tradition - the annual light-up has been ongoing since 1984 - 3.1km of the little red dot’s prime shopping district from Tanglin Road to Plaza Singapura has been dressed up with festive lights. Many malls have also put up their own decorations and set up giant Christmas trees to add to the holiday spirit.

One might think that after all these years, there would be a sense of fatigue in going back to the same old place in ever-changing Singapore, especially since there are other places to check out holiday lights these days. But the Orchard Road light-up continues to hold a special place in our hearts.

Since the festive decor kicked off on Nov 12, many have begun flocking to Orchard Road to soak in the atmosphere, with gleeful posts already appearing on social media, even though Christmas is still weeks away.

Last weekend, as I took a bus down the strip one evening, I barely even noticed the peak hour traffic as I was busy gazing out of the window and checking out the decorations. With gift boxes whimsically held aloft by hot air balloons and Christmas trees decorated with stars stretching across the road, the decorations certainly add festive flair to this bustling shopping district.

My fellow commuters obviously felt the same way I did, with many raising their cameras to snap pictures and videos through the bus windows.