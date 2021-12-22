Commentary: Holidays can be stressful during these pandemic times

CHANGE YOUR MINDSET

Since we can’t avoid Christmas, trying to change how we think about it might help us cope with the stress.

Research on stress mindsets shows that if we think of stress as something that will help us improve ourselves – instead of seeing it as something which will be hard on us – we may actually experience more positive emotions and be more flexible when we face challenges.

There are three simple steps you can follow to do this. The first step is acknowledging that Christmas is indeed stressful, and that you may be feeling stressed about it.

The second step is to pay attention to why you might be feeling stressed. Perhaps it’s because you’re stressed you can’t travel home for the holidays to see family, or because you’re worried about having the perfect day. Often, stress is caused by worrying about things that are important to us.

Finally, look at your typical response to stress and ask if it’s getting in the way of what’s important to you.

For example, you might be stressed because you want everything to be perfect for your children on Christmas day – but that stress may mean you end up shouting at them.

While following these steps won’t actually reduce the amount of stress you’ll experience, it will change how you see the impact of the stress on you.

You can even repackage how you see the holidays by simply changing how you talk about them.

For example, try saying “Christmas isn’t stressful, it’s exciting!” or “I’m excited and I’m really worked up about Christmas because I love my family and I am so looking forward to making the experience wonderful for them!”

This may help you feel more excited and less stressed about the holidays – and may help you cope better when you do face stress.