Consider the 19th-century railroad boom, during which rail owners extended credit to farmers to buy land, with the promise that their crops would need to be shipped over those new lines, creating more demand for the railways themselves. Some of those schemes resulted in overleveraged farmers who had to abandon land during crop failures.

But research shows that despite the isolated booms and busts off the back of vendor financing, if railroads hadn’t existed in 1890, agricultural land values in the US would have been over 60 per cent lower. Farmers eventually benefited from the development of the rails, as did the economy - but the timeline was decades, not quarters or even years.

Vendor financing tends to amplify boom and bust cycles, but it rarely causes full-blown financial crises. The railroad panic of 1873, for example, was about a bond and banking crunch - not railroad lending to farmers. Likewise, the vendor lending by GE Capital, the finance unit of General Electric, to industrial customers in the run-up to the 2008 crisis, or the financing of General Motors dealers by GMAC during the same period, didn’t help the financial panic of the time, but also didn’t fundamentally cause it. Bank exposure to exploding mortgages did that.

LESSONS TO BE LEARNED

So, what lessons should we take from all this about Nvidia and its potential repercussions? First, it’s likely we haven’t seen the last of the market fallout. Given the magnitude of financing the company was doing, it’s likely that many of the smaller companies in its orbit could take a hit if there is a big lending pullback.

If the broader ecosystem falters, that could slow data centre build-out (as could politics), which would have a wider real economy effect. It could be that some hedge funds and private equity shops backing AI will suffer, too. But it’s harder to imagine that the largest financial institutions would go down, given that they’ve been more risk-averse since 2008.

It is also possible to imagine that even if none of the companies in question exist in 10 or 20 years, the AI ecosystem will - and we will be wealthier for it. Nervous investors should remember this as they weather the volatility of the next few quarters (or years).