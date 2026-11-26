Modern MRI machines require many fewer scans in a shorter period, and they get better resolution. Now, more patients find the procedure no big deal. The key to this vast improvement was the mathematics of compressed sensing, a relatively recent invention.

Compressed sensing allows the machine to construct an image from fewer scans. At first, doing so didn’t seem possible. But in the mid 2000s, a mathematician, statisticians and an electrical engineer figured out how to use the fact that many of the scans are very similar to develop the mathematics that made compressed sensing possible.

They showed that images can be reconstructed from far fewer samples than previously thought necessary. This solution required a deep understanding of many different areas of mathematics, and even the development of new mathematics. Moreover, it involved asking the right questions – something I believe current AI models would not have known how to do.

Today’s iterations of AI may have been able to speed up the invention of compressed sensing, with humans in the loop. But coming up with the mathematics behind compressed sensing most likely would have been beyond the current capabilities of AI by itself.

‘DIGESTING’ THE MATH

AI-led research still requires the involvement of human mathematicians. But mathematicians are now asking each other what they have to change about their approach and the field’s norms. Many problems that would have been given to PhD students to solve for their dissertation can now be done by AI.

But most of Open AI’s 722 mathematics research papers are not understandable to a human mathematician, and this is certainly the case for the claimed proof of the generalised Riemann hypothesis. Even the outputs from these papers that have gone through the proof-checking software Lean, which can verify a proof, are often incomprehensible to a human. AI’s current mathematical writing ability is quite primitive.

In other words, the mathematics will be known to be true by the mathematicians, but they won’t have a clue in most cases as to why it is true. And if there is no understanding as to why, then the mathematics loses its value. If you don’t know why it works, then you can’t apply the math.