Commentary: We’re moving into a more optimistic era for climate action

LONDON: There’s an old joke about a driver stopping to ask a villager for directions. “Well,” says the villager, “if that’s where you’re going, I wouldn’t start from here.”

That describes our current status for saving the planet. Ideally, we wouldn’t start from here: Ice sheets doomed, climate damage under way and barely any plausible path to achieving global net zero emissions by 2050.

But finally there’s some good news. After decades in which we’ve essentially been driving a gas-guzzler around in circles, the next stretch of our journey to net zero looks more straightforward. We are entering a hopeful new era for climate action. People and green alternatives are readier, policymakers are moving from stick to carrot and good ideas will spread fast.

In the era of the stick, the hope was that we would sacrifice our way to lower emissions. Through carbon taxes and moral awakenings, people would fly less, forgo meat and install solar panels.

Going green was meant to hurt. But the stick didn’t work.

True, we used more renewables, but we also burned more fossil fuels. Global emissions just kept rising. The “stick” era was a mass experiment in human willingness to make sacrifices for future generations. The outcome was sobering.