Commentary: Faced with a climate emergency, young Singaporeans are rightly thinking twice about having kids

SINGAPORE: In his remarks at the opening day of the COP26 Summit, US President Joe Biden proclaimed that “this is a decisive decade” to flight climate change.

Whether the world seizes the opportunity to act, or condemns future generations to suffer, will be determined in the coming years.

Besides the climate emergency, for my generation of youth, this decade will also be decisive for much more personal reasons. This will be the decade when we choose what to study, where we begin our career, whom we spend our lives with and – the most personal of all – whether we want to have children.

And this last choice is unexpectedly intertwined with the climate emergency.

WARNING SIGNS

According to a recently published survey of 10,000 young people aged between 16 and 25, almost four in 10 respondents were hesitant to have children because of the climate crisis.

This is the largest scientific study yet on climate anxiety in young people, led by researchers from Bath University and funded by campaigning organisation Avaaz. Respondents hailed from 10 countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States.