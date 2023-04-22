Commentary: Why tropical Singapore sent an expedition to icy Antarctica

SINGAPORE: It took our team more than 60 hours to reach Antarctica from Singapore, but the journey was 25 years in the making for me as a climate scientist.

In February, the Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS) at Nanyang Technological University led an expedition to Antarctica - the first scientific mission from Singapore. Antarctica had always been a place I desperately wanted to travel to, as one of the main topics in my research and a site of great importance for those trying to fight the climate crisis.

Research based on satellite data indicates that between 2002 and 2020, Antarctica shed an average of 149 billion metric tonnes of ice per year - but I could never truly grasp the scale of the ice sheet until I saw it with my own eyes.

Antarctic ice accounts for 70 per cent of Earth’s fresh water. If all that ice melted, the world’s oceans would rise by almost 60m, enough to inundate Singapore, Tokyo, New York City, Shanghai, and other coastal cities.

So though Antarctica feels like half a world away from tropical Singapore, what happens there will have devastating impact here.

MELTING ICE AND RISING SEA LEVELS

The EOS expedition went to observe West Antarctica’s massive ice shelves. Melting ice is a major focus of our research - where, when, how quickly - and loss from the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is one of the largest contributors to global sea level rise.