Commentary: Firms like Amazon want to be ESG-friendly but have unaccounted long supply chains

BALTIMORE, Maryland: If you own stocks, chances are good you have heard the term ESG. It stands for environmental, social and governance, and it's a way to laud corporate leaders who take sustainability - including climate change - and social responsibility seriously, and punish those who do not.

In less than two decades since a United Nations report drew attention to the concept, ESG investing has evolved into a US$35 trillion industry.

Money managers overseeing one-third of total US assets under management said they used ESG criteria in 2020, and by 2025 global assets managed in portfolios labelled "ESG" are expected to reach US$53 trillion.

These investments have gained momentum in part because they cater to investors' growing desire to have a positive impact on society. By quantifying a company's actions and outcomes on environmental, social and governance issues, ESG measures offer investors a way to make informed trading decisions.

However, investors' trust in ESG funds may be misplaced. As scholars in the field of supply chain management and sustainable operations, we see a major flaw in how rating agencies, such as Bloomberg, MSCI and Sustainalytics, are measuring companies' ESG risk: The performance of their supply chains.

THE PROBLEM WITH IGNORING SUPPLY CHAINS

Nearly every company's operations are backed by a global supply chain that consists of workers, information and resources. To accurately measure a company's ESG risks, its end-to-end supply chain operations must be considered.

Our recent examination of ESG measures shows that most ESG rating agencies do not measure companies' ESG performance from the lens of the global supply chains supporting their operations.