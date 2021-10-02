Commentary: Climate disaster may be the common enemy US and China need

HONG KONG: While the world recovers from the fallout of COVID-19, humanity is at a critical turning point - a “code red” warning has sounded for the planet.

That was the unmistakable message by world leaders from the stage of the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, echoing the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Most of us are familiar with the threat of global warming: Many climate scientists say it is rapidly intensifying, with extreme weather events expected to happen more frequently.

In the last two months, deadly floods have ravaged China and the United States, with astounding images of gushing waters and passengers wading through waist-high waters in both countries’ underground transport systems.

China and the US are often pitted against each other on the global stage. And we sometimes forget that they should instead share a common enemy - climate disaster.

But there is no sign that an agreement on climate cooperation between the two is within reach. Early this month, US climate envoy John Kerry met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua in Tianjin to hash out such pact.