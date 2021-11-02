Commentary: More people feel climate anxiety, and government inaction makes it worse

SINGAPORE: You might have read about plastics in landfills or seen footage of devastating wildfires. Or braved torrential rain on your way to the supermarket. The next day, the exact same trip might leave you drenched in sweat because of the unrelenting heat.

Climate change is rapidly becoming our reality. While the impacts of climate change on our physical health are obvious, it affects us psychologically and emotionally too.

The emotional reaction from a realistic threat perception of impending doom – even if spared from the direct trauma of experiencing extreme weather events – is gaining recognition as a phenomenon.

Eco-anxiety, eco-guilt, ecological grief, biospheric concern are some of many terms currently used to describe this phenomenon. But they generally share roots of powerlessness, despair, or uncertainty in anticipated or actual environmental changes.

In a September survey of 10,000 youths worldwide led by Bath University, close to 60 per cent have felt “very” or “extremely” worried about climate change, with 45 per cent reporting that their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily lives.

Eco-anxiety affects people with existing mental health conditions too. In a study on obsessive compulsive disorder by the University of Sydney, patients have reported concerns directly related to climate change, leading to actions such as checking and rechecking light switches, taps and stoves.