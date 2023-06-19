Commentary: Wildfire smoke and dirty air are also climate change problems

DURHAM, North Carolina: As the eastern US and Canada reeled from days of thick wildfire smoke in early June, millions of people faced the reality of climate change for the first time. Shocking images of New York under apocalyptic orange skies left many people glued to air quality indices and wondering whether it was safe to go outside.

What they might not realise is that the air many of them breathe isn’t healthy even when wildfire smoke isn’t filling the sky.

In fact, the air that 99 per cent of the world’s population breathes is not safe, according to the World Health Organization.

Air pollution is everywhere, in cities and in the countryside, visible and invisible. It kills an estimated 7 million to 10 million people a year, taking 2.2 years off global average life expectancy. Worldwide, that’s a combined 17 billion life years.

There is growing evidence that even low levels of air pollutants damage the human body, increasing the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses like asthma and emphysema, heart disease and lung cancer.