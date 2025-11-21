Commentary: Brazil is trying to stop fossil fuel interests derailing COP30 with one simple measure

CANBERRA: In recent years, more and more lobbyists from the oil, gas and coal industries have taken part in international climate negotiations. Estimates of lobbyist numbers have risen sharply, from 503 at the 2021 Glasgow talks to 1,773 at last year’s talks in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

Ahead of this year’s climate talks, host nation Brazil moved to tackle climate disinformation and delay tactics with a simple but clear approach: asking participants to publicly disclose who funded them to attend.

Even so, around 1,600 fossil fuel lobbyists arrived at the COP30 climate talks in Belem, Brazil. If taken as a bloc, they would outnumber every national delegation other than the host nation.

This shows the size of the challenge Brazil took on as the first COP host in 30 years to push back against the tide of fossil fuel lobbying and climate misinformation. If this isn’t tackled head-on, climate negotiations will keep avoiding the core issue: phasing out oil, gas and coal, the commodities doing most damage.