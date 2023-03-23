Commentary: There’s actually good news about climate change. Now comes the hard part

SYDNEY: The momentous challenge involved in remaking the world’s energy and food systems to prevent catastrophic climate change can make it feel like all efforts are hopeless.

“Concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least 2 million years,” United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said Monday (Mar 20), announcing the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). “The climate time bomb is ticking.”

Efforts seem to be getting nowhere. About 42 per cent of all carbon emissions in the industrial era have happened since the IPCC first tried to get a grip on the problem in its First Assessment Report in 1990 (this year’s report is its sixth). Annual emissions in 2019 were 54 per cent higher than they were back then.

With the policies currently in place, the IPCC thinks we’re likely to see warming of around 3 degrees Celsius in 2100, compared to the levels of 1.5 degrees or 2 degrees Celsius the world is targeting.

CHANGING ASSUMPTIONS

And yet the scale of the task ahead of us risks blinding us to the immensity of what’s already been achieved. Consider how far we’ve come since the Fifth Assessment Report in 2014.