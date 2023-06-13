Commentary: Slowing of Arctic meltdown shows we're not helpless in the face of damage to planet

SYDNEY: Before climate change rose to its current pre-eminence as the world’s most pressing environmental problem, another looming catastrophe worried scientists and politicians - the loss of the ozone layer.

Chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs - a group of compounds used as refrigerants and aerosol propellants since the 1930s - were breaking up in the upper atmosphere, setting off a chemical chain reaction that was gradually eating away at the ozone layer.

That threatened devastating consequences for human life, since high-altitude ozone is crucial in screening out harmful wavelengths of ultraviolet light that can cause skin cancer and cataracts.

Governments came together in 1987 to sign the Montreal Protocol to address this problem, kicking off an ongoing process of gradually replacing CFCs and their successors with less and less harmful alternatives.

A TEMPLATE FOR SUBSEQUENT CLIMATE ACCORDS

That agreement has been a resounding success, and a template for subsequent climate accords. Had it not been enacted, the ozone hole that appears each spring over the Antarctic would by now be matched with another spreading down over heavily populated swaths of the northern hemisphere, according to one 2015 study.

In the US alone, there would have been 443 million additional cases of skin cancer by 2100 had the protocol not been enacted - 2.3 million of them fatal - as well as 63 million more instances of cataracts, a 2021 analysis found.