Commentary: Those affected most by climate change have smallest say over it

MANILA: The whole of humanity is confronted with its greatest ever challenge: Climate change.

A handful of rich countries and big industries consume the most fossil fuels and must take responsibility to speed up the transition to zero emissions.

But people who battle extreme weather from the Philippines to Mongolia need to have their voices heard locally and on the global stage.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report says climate change will bring about more intense rainfall and drought worldwide in coming decades. Warning a “code red for humanity”, it urges immediate action on a global scale to halt climate change in its tracks.

The evidence is certain. Opportunities to fix this mess are limited.

Working in the humanitarian sector for 19 years, I have seen countless villages ripped apart by flash floods and typhoons. Just last year in November, Typhoon Goni slammed into eastern Philippines with a ferocity not seen in a lifetime, forcing nearly a million people to evacuate.

But most of the people who stand to lose the most in extreme weather events have no say in solutions to tackle climate change. It is unacceptable that millions of people live in fear of losing everything, before starting from scratch to rebuild every year.