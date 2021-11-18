Commentary: Indonesia's small islands may soon disappear beneath the sea

SMALL ISLANDS HAVE SHRUNK

As a result of rising sea levels, bigger waves will “redesign” coastlines. The land sediments can also fall into the sea, causing erosion and flooding in other areas – which will sink small islands sooner or later.

Our study found Rondo Island, located at the western area of the Malacca Strait in Aceh province, lost 1,856 square metres (sq m) of land each year from 1993 to 2009 because of annual rise in sea levels that reached 1.30mm per year.

Berhala Island, located in the eastern area of Malacca Strait in Riau province, recorded a higher trend (about 3.46mm per year). So has Nipah Island, which is close to Singapore, which sees a 3.48mm annual rise.

These have reduced the area of the two islands by 3,178 sq m and 3,409 sq m - about half the size of a professional football pitch - per year, respectively, from 1993 to 2009.

The interim result of an ongoing unpublished study by a research team from the Department of Marine Science of Padjadjaran University in West Java found the area of five of Indonesia’s remote islands had shrunk. Over a decade, these land reductions ranged from 0.005 sq km to 0.09 sq km – nearly equal to 13 football fields.

The change is estimated by using pixel analysis of several satellite photographs.

We found Miangas Island (3.2 sq km), which lies near the border of Indonesia and the Philippines, has lost 0.02 per cent of its area (around 0.00064 sq km per year) since 2004.

The same fate is facing Sekatung Island (1.65 sq km) in Kepulauan Riau province, which is experiencing loss by 0.66 per cent of the area (0.01989 sq km) per year.

Since 2004, Berhala Island has also lost an area of 0.002 sq km per year.

Islands in eastern Indonesia face the same risk. For example, in the northern area of Cenderawasih Bay in Papua, Workbondi Island – which covers an area of 1.62 sq km or two times as big as China’s Forbidden City – experienced a 0.004 sq km per year of area decline.

Candikian Island and Gosong Island, both in southern Java Sea, were nearly submerged. Only a few square metres of land remain, with no more than two metres elevation above sea level.

Meanwhile, the area of Biawak Island, located in the same sea, has shrunk by half the size of Vatican City (0.22 sq km) annually. We predict this island will sink when the sea level reaches 0.5 metres.