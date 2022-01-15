Commentary: As carbon emissions rebound after COVID-19 dip, talk of building back better may ring hollow

SINGAPORE: The world has observed a 1.1 degrees Celsius temperature rise above pre-industrial levels, with feedback cycles and polar amplification resulting in a rise as high as 3 degrees Celsius in the Arctic.

The last decade was the hottest in 125,000 years.

Since the mid-1990s, we’ve lost around 28 trillion tonnes of ice which is causing sea levels to rise, with today’s melt rate standing at 1.2 trillion tonnes a year.

The World Bank estimates that if climate change is left unchecked, it will push 132 million people into poverty in the next decade and by 2050 displace more than 216 million people from their homes.

Scientists repeat the same data and alarming predictions time and again. We need to halve global carbon emissions by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

But achieving these goals requires an effort unlike any that humanity has undertaken before. Meanwhile, poorer countries who have contributed the least to cumulative emissions have the most to lose from a changing climate.

CARBON EMISSIONS ON THE REBOUND

In 2020, global carbon emissions fell more than 5 per cent due to COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis.