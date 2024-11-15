Commentary: We don’t need the US to fight climate change

PARIS: In the global fight against climate change, Donald Trump’s election victory is undoubtedly a challenging setback. The next four years are critical for limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius - every 10th of a degree counts.

Trump’s promise to take the United States - one of the world’s largest current and historic emitters - out of the Paris Agreement would undoubtedly be damaging and may embolden those countries and vested interests still clinging to the fossil fuel era.

Yet no amount of misinformation can hide the fact that the climate crisis is deepening. Heatwaves, hurricanes and floods are leaving a devastating trail of lives lost and economies disrupted.

In 2023 alone, natural disasters caused a record US$380 billion in economic damage. The cost of inaction is huge, and close to uninsurable.

An atmosphere of doom and gloom surrounds the opening of COP29. But this is not the time for despair. Multilateral climate action has proven resilient before, and it can - and must - do so again.