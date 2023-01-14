Commentary: First Chinese New Year in three years with no COVID-19 restrictions sounds exciting - and exhausting

SINGAPORE: All it took was a day for Santa Claus and reindeers in my neighbourhood supermarket to be replaced by the God of Fortune and rabbits. Pineapple tarts and other festive goodies in those red lid tubs already hit the shelves well before Christmas.

As if we needed reminding that less than a month separated Christmas and Chinese New Year this year. I’d barely had time to pack away the tree, and it’s already time for spring cleaning and preparing for the reunion dinner.

The lead-up to this year’s Chinese New Year, starting on Jan 22, feels like an awful rush. There are only so many days to get things done. Already, there are long queues at banks and supermarkets.

It doesn’t help that this will be the first Chinese New Year celebration with no COVID-19 safe management measures, after two years where the number of household visitors and diners at F&B outlets were capped.

CNY celebrations for my family, like most in Singapore, had been more muted the past two years. COVID-19 restrictions meant staggered reunion dinners and forgoing some visits.